Age 92, on May 27, 2019, of Shaler Twp. Born February 20, 1927, daughter of the late Herbert and Thelma Rice Orrison; sister of the late Charles Orrison. She attended grade school at the Atlantic Avenue School in Forest Hills and graduated from Wilkinsburg Sr. High in 1945. Miss Orrison was also a graduate of Pittsburgh School of Nursing in 1950. She worked at Elizabeth Steele Magee Hospital until moving to San Jose, CA in 1951. She worked at the VA Hospital in Oakland, CA in 1952 when she transferred to the VA Hospital in Cincinnati, OH in 1954 where she stayed for 22 years. While there, she was active in the American Nurses Assoc., traveling with them to Europe and Africa. It was God's will that she not marry so that she could care for her parents and brother when they needed her. She transferred back to Pittsburgh in 1976 and worked at the Aspinwall VA Hospital until her retirement in 1982. She enjoyed working with Shaler-Ross Meals-On-Wheels. She was also active in the Glenshaw AARP and Elfinwild Sr. Achievers going on many trips with both groups as she loved to travel. She was active in Elfinwild Presbyterian Church, its Bycae Sunday School Class, Women of the Church and also served as a Deacon and Elder. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her. There will be no Visitation. A memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Elfinwild Presbyterian Church, 3200 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116.