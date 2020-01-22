Home

Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
MARY ANNE "MYRA" COLEMAN

On Sunday, January 19, 2020, age 72, of South Fayette, after a long decline from dementia. Beloved wife for over 50 years and best friend for 55 years of David A. Coleman. Daughter of Leo and the late Anne Nowakowski; sister-in-law of H. Lee and Darlene Coleman. Mary Anne graduated from Edinboro University in 1969. She loved sewing, especially machine embroidery. Preceded in death by her furry friends, Chatty Cathy, Spring, Peanut, and Ralph the Cat. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie, where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial in St. Ignatius Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
