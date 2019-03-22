Home

Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
MARY ANNE (NOWICKI) KOZIAK

MARY ANNE (NOWICKI) KOZIAK Obituary
KOZIAK MARY ANNE (NOWICKI)

Age 68, after a courageous battle with cancer, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Wife of the late Michael Steven Koziak; loving mother of Christine (Kevin) Super, Michael C. Koziak and the late Kevin J. Koziak; sister of Ted (Mandy) Nowicki and the late Frank (Phyllis survives) Nowicki; cherished grandmother of Ava Super, Mikell, Kamden and Chad Koziak; also survived by nieces and cousins. Friends received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret of Scotland Church on Monday at 11:30 a.m. Burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horn Rd., Pgh., PA 15237.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
