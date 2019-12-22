|
|
LEYLAND MARY ANNE
Age 92, formerly of Troy Hill on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Leyland; loving mother of Patricia (Al) Schneider, Mary Anne (Alan) Mangold, Sharon (Gary) Klingman, Deborah (Bill) Vrbanic, Tom (Jan) Leyland; also survived by 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Virginia Beran. Family and friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 -Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Most Holy Name Church – Troy Hill. She was a member of the Post 7090, Ladies Auxiliary. Please visit her online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019