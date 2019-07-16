SCHUELER MARY ARLENE "DOLLY"

Of West Mifflin, (formerly Braddock), age 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019, following a brief illness. Dolly was a devoted wife to the late Edward T. Schueler for over 40 years. She was a loving mother to Marlene (late Raymond) Waszkiewicz of Plum Borough, and the late Edward K. (Norma Szabo) Schueler of West Mifflin. Dolly was adored by her grandchildren, Ashley (Matt) Gavlik, of Jefferson Hills, Adam (Nicole) Schueler, of North Royalton, OH and Travis Waszkiewicz, of Plum Borough. She was also the proud great-grandmother of Dillon and Colt Gavlik and Luke, Logan and Landon Schueler. Dolly is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Clyde and Joe Treloar. After many years of employment at Thorofare in Forest Hills, Dolly retired to devote much of her time to her grandchildren. Providing care and love to her family was her priority. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with neighbors, solving crossword puzzles and playing computer games. Dolly also had a deep love for animals. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 15112. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 19th at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Braddock, PA. Dolly will be laid to rest in Monongahela Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Dolly would appreciate memorial contributions be made to the Humane Animal Rescue, 626 Hamilton Ave., Pgh., 15205 (www.humaneanimalrescue) or Community Angel Network in Irwin, PA 15642 (www.adoptapet.com).