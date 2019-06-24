Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
MARY AUDREY BRANDEBURA

MARY AUDREY BRANDEBURA Obituary
BRANDEBURA MARY AUDREY

Age 94, of Carnegie, Pennsylvania, died on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Loving mother of Kirk (Michelle) Brandebura, Mark (Late Cindy) Brandebura, Michael J. Brandebura, Tara (Thomas) M. Barker, Nadine A. Carmichael, Craig R. (Sheryl) Brandebura, Adria M. McGrogan; grandmother of Corey Brandebura, Marisa Barker, Kristy Brandebura, Jason Brandebura, Stephen Brandebura, Dreu Barker, Melissa Campbell, Jennifer Kirkton, Joseph McGrogan, Megan Brandebura; also survived by 13 great-grandchildren; sister of Rita McGinnis, Joseph Schiller and Alan Schiller. Preceded in death by husband, Michael (Jake) Brandebura; a daughter, Mary Faith Brandebura; a grandson, Matthew Brandebura; and brothers, John and Richard Schiller. Friends are invited to call Tuesday 3-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie, Pennsylvania. Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Carnegie. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 24, 2019
