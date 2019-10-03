|
|
ERICKSON MARY B.
Age 94, of White Oak, formerly of Duquense, on October 1, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Gulash) Michak. She was a member of Holy Trinity Church, West Mifflin. Her family was her life. Beloved wife of the late Richard W. Erickson, Sr.; mother of Kathleeen (Christopher) Steimer of Elizabeth Twp. and the late Richard W. "Chirp" Erickson, Jr.; grandmother of Erica Erickson, Stacey (John) Wilczek of Munhall, Rachel (Scott) Bellomo of Charlotte, NC and Anne (Jason) Fung of North Huntingdon; great-grandmother of Jackson Fung, Jocelyn Fung and Jude Wilczek; sister of the late Anna (late Paul) Kushnir and the late Michael Michak. Visitation on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquense, 412-466-3300, where a blessing service will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church at 10 a.m. Rev. Mike Conway officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Church, 529 Grant Ave. Extension, West Mifflin, PA 15122.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019