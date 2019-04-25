Home

MARY BARBARA ANDERSON

MARY BARBARA ANDERSON Obituary
ANDERSON MARY BARBARA

Age 81, quietly on April 19, 2019 at her residence. Beloved mother of Danielle Anderson; grandmother of Daniel, Ayanna Anderson; and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives. Friends may call Friday, April 26, 2019 at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center Street at South Ave, Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony Saturday, 11 a.m., April 27, 2019 at Nazarene Baptist Church, 7053 Hamilton Ave., 15208. Burial Greenwood Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019
