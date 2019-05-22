DE PACE SISTER MARY BENITA

On Saturday, May 18, 2019, a member of the Felician Sisters of Moon Township for 65 years, at the age of 84. Sister was a native of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, and was the daughter of the late Margaret (Hanis) and Anthony DePace. Her ministry to the Church was primarily in the field of healthcare where she ministered as a nurse at various Felician healthcare facilities of the province and held administrative positions in nursing for approximately 30 years. In 1992, Sr. Mary Benita accepted a ministry at McGuire Memorial in New Brighton and remained there until the time of her death. Sister Mary Benita was preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by her brother, Anthony and his wife, Carmella, of Coraopolis, along with nieces and nephews. In addition, Sister Mary Benita leaves behind approximately 1,270 Felician Sisters worldwide. Family and friends will be received at the Felician Sisters Central Convent, 1500 Woodcrest Avenue, Coraopolis, PA, on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., with a Sharing of Memories at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., in the Convent Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Felician Sisters Retirement Fund or a . Arrangements by SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, Coraopolis (412) 264-3050.