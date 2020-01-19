Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
2603 Old Elizabeth Road
West Mifflin, PA
View Map
Mary Beno Durkosh, age 92, of West Mifflin, (formerly of Uniontown, Hamilton Ontario, and Ubrez Czechoslovakia), passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. Cherished wife of 66 years to the late Edward D. Durkosh; mother of Patricia (Bill) Cagney, Mary Ellen (Garrett) Gummer and Donald (Judy) Durkosh; grandmother of Julie (Rob Sarracino) Cagney, Michael (Judy Nguyen) Cagney, Maggie (Lorenzo) Stanley, Amanda (Nate) Richard, Kaitlin (Jason Zito) Durkosh and Brianne Durkosh; great-grandmother of Peyton Zoey Stanley; sister of Anne (Joseph) Kucsma; daughter of the late John and Julia (Fagler) Beno. Mary found joy being surrounded by her family showering them with love. She will be missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. and  6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2603 Old Elizabeth Road, West Mifflin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Spirit Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
