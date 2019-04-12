PETRAUSKAS SISTER MARY BERENICE

A Sister of St. Francis of the Providence of God for 68 years, died at the age of 89 on ­­­­­­­­­­­­­April 10, 2019. Born March 14, 1930 in a small village in Lithuania, she was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Hedwig (Hedy), Regina and Irena. Sister was an educator for 30 years receiving both her Bachelor and Masters of Education degrees from Duquesne University. Sister Berenice survived the onslaught of both German and Russian forces and the loss of her parents and family farm before escaping to the United States in 1947. Recalling this time, she wrote "Bless the Lord for all the good He has done for me." Friends will be received at JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh PA 15227 on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2-7 p.m., wake service at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Nativity Church, 5802 Curry Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Providence of God, 3757 Library Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15234. Please send condolences to:

www.johnfslater.com