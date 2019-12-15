Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY DORKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY BETH DORKO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY BETH DORKO Obituary
DORKO MARY BETH

Age 59, of Munhall, died December 13, 2019. Born August 16, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Mildred (Mali) Dorko. Mary Beth graduated from Steel Valley High School and worked in the medical records departments in hospitals throughout the Pittsburgh area. She is survived by her brothers, Joseph (Beverly) Dorko and David (Kim) Dorko, and her sister, Michelle (Shane) Maddigan. She was a loving aunt to Angela Jones, Michael, and JJ Dorko; Alexis and Zachary Dorko; Marissa, Kyler, and Nathan Maddigan. Mary Beth enjoyed sports, photography, music, and spending time with friends. She was a fun and generous person. Friends received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., on Thursday, December 19, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 20, 10 a.m., at St. Therese Church. Interment to follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -