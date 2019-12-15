|
|
DORKO MARY BETH
Age 59, of Munhall, died December 13, 2019. Born August 16, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Mildred (Mali) Dorko. Mary Beth graduated from Steel Valley High School and worked in the medical records departments in hospitals throughout the Pittsburgh area. She is survived by her brothers, Joseph (Beverly) Dorko and David (Kim) Dorko, and her sister, Michelle (Shane) Maddigan. She was a loving aunt to Angela Jones, Michael, and JJ Dorko; Alexis and Zachary Dorko; Marissa, Kyler, and Nathan Maddigan. Mary Beth enjoyed sports, photography, music, and spending time with friends. She was a fun and generous person. Friends received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., on Thursday, December 19, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 20, 10 a.m., at St. Therese Church. Interment to follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019