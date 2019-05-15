Home

Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-321-0495
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
BROWNE MARY

March 28, 1936. Was peacefully embraced by the Risen Lord in the Kingdom on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Mary was the beloved mother of Chelsea Peters, of Costa Rica, Rev. Edward Wagner and the deceased Debbie Wagner, LPN. Mary was devoted to her granddaughters, Dr. Amy Gealy and Michelle Gealy; and her great-granddaughters, Maryleigh and Brenna. Mary had a variety of careers and was most proud of being the first member of her family to graduate from college in 1976 from Duquesne University. She retired as a Caseworker from Mercer County and continued to enjoy her family and hobbies including her detailed work on doll houses and crochet. Friends and family are invited on Friday at 4 p.m. and a service at 5 p.m. will be held at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, 920 Cedar Ave. (across from AGH).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 15, 2019
