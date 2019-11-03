|
|
BUDD MARY
Age 68, passed away on October 30, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on March 20, 1951. Beloved daughter to the late Theodore R. Budd M.D. and Johanna Toutteney Budd; loving sister to Janice Weiser, Elaine Sonnenfeld (deceased), Diane (Samuel) Proccacini and Robert (Diane) Budd; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews. She was a 1969 graduate of Saint Francis Academy in Pittsburgh. She worked for many years as a clerk at Gil's and Thrift Drug. For the last 15 years, she has resided at the Manor Care Health Services-Bethel Park, where she received wonderful care and made numerous friends. She had a great love of animals having had many pets as a child. She enjoyed 60's rock and roll music especially songs by the Beatles and Ringo Starr was her favorite. Friends will be received 9-11 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES; 2935 Brownsville Rd. Pittsburgh, PA 15227 A Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at St Wendelin's Parish of the Catholic Community of South Pittsburgh. Interment will be held at St. Wendelin Cemetery In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to: Manor Care-Bethel Park. Sign the online register book at Cieslaktatko.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019