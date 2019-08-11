|
BUTERA MARY (BONANNO)
On Wednesday, August 7, 2019; beloved wife of the late Francis Butera; loving mother of Ann Butera, Donna Haynos (Leo) and James Butera (Sherri); sister of the late Antoinette, Ernest, Rita and Sam; also survived by 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Friends received at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St., Carnegie Monday 5-8 p.m. Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass in St James Church, West End Tuesday, 10 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Add a tribute at: www.bagnatofuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019