Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Bagnato Funeral Home
50 Jefferson St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-3964
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D Bagnato Funeral Home
50 Jefferson St
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
D Bagnato Funeral Home
50 Jefferson St
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St James Church
West End, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY BUTERA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY (BONANNO) BUTERA


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY (BONANNO) BUTERA Obituary
BUTERA MARY (BONANNO)

On Wednesday, August 7, 2019; beloved wife of the late Francis Butera; loving mother of Ann Butera, Donna Haynos (Leo) and James Butera (Sherri); sister of the late Antoinette, Ernest, Rita and Sam; also survived by 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Friends received at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St., Carnegie Monday 5-8 p.m. Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass in St James Church, West End Tuesday, 10 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Add a tribute at: www.bagnatofuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now