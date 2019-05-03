Home

MARY (POPYCHAK) BUZZATTO

MARY (POPYCHAK) BUZZATTO Obituary
BUZZATTO MARY (POPYCHAK)

Age 97, of Bridgeville, on May 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John V. Buzzatto; loving mother of John, Dennis, Jeffrey and Timothy Buzzatto; sister of the late Peter Popychak; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and one deceased grandson. All services are private. Arrangements entrusted to the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC. Memorials may be made to Angel Ridge Animal Rescue. View and share condolences at warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019
