|
|
ACCAMANDO MARY C. (YAEST)
Accamando, Mary C. (Yaest), on Friday, October 18, 2019, formerly of Mt. Oliver and Bon Air. Beloved wife of the late Anthony W. Accamando, Sr.; loving mother of Anthony W. (Maureen) Accamando, Jr., Thomas J. (Sandra) Accamando, Donald M. (Leslie Ann) Accamando and the late Barbara Marie Beattie, survived by Charles Beattie (Kathy); grandmother of Scott, Anthony, Matthew, Jason, Breanne, Kristina, Justin, Mark, Marissa and Mallory; sister of the late Elizabeth (William) Henke and Rose (Herman) Stricker. Also survived by 16 loving great-grandchildren. Mary worked with, and supported her husband Anthony, for 40 years at the Pizza Time Shoppe in Mt. Oliver and the University of Pittsburgh in Residence Life for 12 years. She was an active working member of St. Canice Church in Knoxville. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Viewing and visitation will continue at the Little Sisters of the Poor on Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. at which time a Funeral Mass will be held. If desired, family suggests contributions to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019