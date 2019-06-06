Home

MARY C. BRUMBAUGH

MARY C. BRUMBAUGH Obituary
BRUMBAUGH MARY C.

(December 8, 1931 – June 4, 2019) Age 87, of Level Green, formerly of Penn Hills. Loving daughter of the late Michele and Lucia Iarussi and sister of Elizabeth (Paul) Musko of Coraopolis and the late Robert and Ruth Iarussi of Shaler; beloved wife of over 25 years to Paul M. Brumbaugh; devoted mother to her three children, John D. (Stephanie) Hackwelder, Norma J. (Paul) McGowan, Steven M. (Kelly) Hackwelder; cherished grandmother of Paul F. McGowan, Jr. and Erin (Travis) Moss, Madysen and Matthew Hackwelder, and Colin Hackwelder. Mary was also very close to her stepdaughters, Cindy (John) West, Kathy Maclean, Pam (Wayne) Riggs, Susan (Ward) Kramer; and nine step-grandchildren; and 17 step-great-grandchildren; and predeceased step-grandson, Matthew Riggs. Mary enjoyed dancing, bowling, Par 3 golf (had a hole-in-one!), and casinos. Mary will be sadly missed by all. Visitation will be held at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, and from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bartholomew Church 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh UPMC, Pediatric Surgery, 4401 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 6, 2019
