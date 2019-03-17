|
DIETRICH MARY C. (WALTERS)
Age 70, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, of Sheraden. Beloved wife of the late David J. Dietrich; loving mother of Brian (late Mary) and Michael Dietrich and Maureen (Michael) Campbell; sister of Thomas Walters, Kathleen Troesch, Judith Schnelbach, Margaret Magee, Timothy Walters, Linda DeRiggi and Nancy Dohmlo; grandmother of Christopher (Jennifer), Jessica, Michael, Kerry, Bailey, Justin, Kevin, Joshua and Mary Grace. Memorial Mass in Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 S. Clark St., Arlington, VA 22202. Arrangements by WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden.
wfconroyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019