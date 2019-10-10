|
|
FABIANO MARY C. "MOLLY "(DONACHY)
Age 70, of Oakland, FL passed away on October 4, 2019 in Colonial Lakes Nursing Home, Winter Garden, FL. Molly is survived by husband, Casey Fabiano, Jr.; loving mother of Casey Fabiano, III (Bonnie) of Macedon, NY and Michelle Roberts of Winter Garden, FL.; dear grandmother of Anthony, Zachary (Ashley), Elizabeth, Nicholas and Jadyn.; sister of Loretta Subak, Patty Bartko, Betty Jessell, CeCe Dietrich, George Donachy, Chris Donachy and Kitty Knight. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold E. Donachy and Loretta Byers and brothers, Hal, Jack and Bob. Molly was born on Christmas Day in Pittsburgh. She went to High School at St. Anselm's and graduated in 1966. She earned a nursing license from Orlando Vo Tech. She worked as an L.P.N. for Florida Hospital her entire career. She enjoyed going to church, spending time with family, crafts and reading. Friends received 1-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. A service will be held at the funeral home on Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. Private Burial in the Monongahela Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Research; or mailed to 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.niedfuneralhome.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019