Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish
1 Grove Place
Pleasant Hills, PA
View Map
MARY C. EMMER

MARY C. EMMER Obituary
EMMER MARY C.

Age 95, of Latrobe, formerly of Pleasant Hills, entered into eternal rest on January 23, 2020. Mary is survived by her beloved children, Kathleen Emmer, Eric (Barbara) Emmer, and daughter-in-law, Dorry Emmer; four grandsons, Casey Emmer, Christian Emmer, Geoffrey Emmer, Steven Emmer; sister, Ann (George) Skovran; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward C. Emmer; son, Lawrence G. Emmer; parents, Andrew and Helen Radzik; and siblings, Wanda Niedziela, Helen Emmer, Catherine Radzik, and Stephen Radzik. Mary enjoyed baking, especially holiday treats for her family, friends, and neighbors. A farmer's daughter, she loved the family homestead. She also loved to spend time in her garden and was a "champion" bingo player. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish 1 Grove Place, Pleasant Hills. Interment to take place at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Phipps Conservatory at https://www.phipps.conservatory.org/donate. Condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
