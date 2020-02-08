Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
KILLMEYER MARY C. (PAULEY)

Mary C. (Pauley) Killmeyer, age 87, of Reserve Township, on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Marcus A. Killmeyer, Jr.; mother of Maureen (Gary) Hartwick, Kimberly (Tim) Siebert, Gary (Carole) Killmeyer, and the late Jeffrey (surviving, Janet) Killmeyer, and Bruce Killmeyer; sister of Irene Joyce West, Dennis Pauley, and the late William Pauley, Thomas Pauley, Marcela Wolf, and Dorothy Holzer; also survived by five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will welcome friends on Monday from 2-7 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View) 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St Aloysius Church. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020
