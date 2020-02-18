Home

Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-321-0495
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
MARY C. (MORRISSEY) KLINGER


1939 - 2020
MARY C. (MORRISSEY) KLINGER Obituary
KLINGER MARY C. (MORRISSEY)

Age 80, passed Sunday, February 16, 2020, of the North Side. Beloved wife of 63 years to Charles Klinger. Loving mother of Gary (Sarah) Klinger, John (Kyle) Klinger, Mary Klinger-Schultz, and the late Charles, Jr., Charlene, and James Klinger. Grandma of Holly (Billy) Brennen, Lauren Klinger, Stephanie Nichol, David (Shelby) Schultz, Charles Klinger, Jesse, Jackie, and Brittany Klinger, and the late Ryan Schultz. GiGi of 23 great-grandchildren. Sister of Charles Morrissey, and Anna (Morrissey) Casson. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday 4-8 p.m. at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 920 Cedar Ave., Pgh. PA 15212 (across from AGH). A Blessing Service and Burial will be held Friday 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020
