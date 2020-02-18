|
KLINGER MARY C. (MORRISSEY)
Age 80, passed Sunday, February 16, 2020, of the North Side. Beloved wife of 63 years to Charles Klinger. Loving mother of Gary (Sarah) Klinger, John (Kyle) Klinger, Mary Klinger-Schultz, and the late Charles, Jr., Charlene, and James Klinger. Grandma of Holly (Billy) Brennen, Lauren Klinger, Stephanie Nichol, David (Shelby) Schultz, Charles Klinger, Jesse, Jackie, and Brittany Klinger, and the late Ryan Schultz. GiGi of 23 great-grandchildren. Sister of Charles Morrissey, and Anna (Morrissey) Casson. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday 4-8 p.m. at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 920 Cedar Ave., Pgh. PA 15212 (across from AGH). A Blessing Service and Burial will be held Friday 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020