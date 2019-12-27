Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis Church, St. Padre Pio Parish
Harmerville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY LADIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY C. (NEWCAMP) LADIE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY C. (NEWCAMP) LADIE Obituary
LADIE MARY C. (NEWCAMP)

Age 91, of Indiana Twp., on Thursday, December 26, 2019, Mrs. Ladie was the beloved wife of Cincinnatus "Nat" Ladie. Mrs. Ladie was the stepmother of Debra Gillingham (David), Allen Ladie (Wanda) and the late David Ladie; mother-in-law of Jean Ladie; sister of the late Joseph, Clement, James Newcamp; also survived by five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Celebrate Mrs. Ladie's life with her family on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis Church, St. Padre Pio Parish, Harmerville. Arrangements made by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to the Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now