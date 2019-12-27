|
LADIE MARY C. (NEWCAMP)
Age 91, of Indiana Twp., on Thursday, December 26, 2019, Mrs. Ladie was the beloved wife of Cincinnatus "Nat" Ladie. Mrs. Ladie was the stepmother of Debra Gillingham (David), Allen Ladie (Wanda) and the late David Ladie; mother-in-law of Jean Ladie; sister of the late Joseph, Clement, James Newcamp; also survived by five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Celebrate Mrs. Ladie's life with her family on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis Church, St. Padre Pio Parish, Harmerville. Arrangements made by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to the Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019