LEWIS MARY C. "DOYLE"
Age 89, formerly of Mt. Washington. On Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. Lewis (former President of Pittsburgh Firefighters Union Local #1 and City of Pittsburgh Fire Chief); loving mother of Mary "Kay" Sullivan (the late Edward), Charles L. (Christine), David J. (Debra), James E. Lewis; grandmother of Janet Piontek (Roy), Amy Kelly (William), Casey Stewart (Eric), Charles J. Lewis (Gretchen), Rachel McLaughlin (Andrew), Victoria Poremski (Daniel), Kaila Jendrzjejewski (Mathew), Ashley and Shae Lewis; sister of the late Dorothy, Loretta, Sr. M. Rosalind, Robert, Elizabeth, Clare, Leo, Jr., John, and James; also survived by nine great-grandchildren and two to arrive August, 2019 (to Rachel and Victoria); loving family and friends. Visitation on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Avenue, Mt. Washington, (412-381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Saturday, 10 a.m. www.bruscofalvo.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019