MARY C. "DOYLE" LEWIS

MARY C. "DOYLE" LEWIS Obituary
LEWIS MARY C. "DOYLE"

Age 89, formerly of Mt. Washington. On Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. Lewis (former President of Pittsburgh Firefighters Union Local #1 and City of Pittsburgh Fire Chief); loving mother of Mary "Kay" Sullivan (the late Edward), Charles L. (Christine), David J. (Debra), James E. Lewis; grandmother of Janet Piontek (Roy), Amy Kelly (William), Casey Stewart (Eric), Charles J. Lewis (Gretchen), Rachel McLaughlin (Andrew), Victoria Poremski (Daniel), Kaila Jendrzjejewski (Mathew), Ashley and Shae Lewis; sister of the late Dorothy, Loretta, Sr. M. Rosalind, Robert, Elizabeth, Clare, Leo, Jr., John, and James; also survived by nine great-grandchildren and two to arrive August, 2019 (to Rachel and Victoria); loving family and friends. Visitation on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Avenue, Mt. Washington, (412-381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Saturday, 10 a.m. www.bruscofalvo.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
