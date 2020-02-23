|
McCARTHY MARY C. (HERBEIN)
Age 97,of the North Side passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late Gerald P. McCarthy. Mum of Patricia (the late John) Bajus, Gerald (Peggy) McCarthy, and the late Rose Marie McCarthy. Loving Grandma of Patty (Brad) Bell, Kelley (Chris) Hardie, and Ryan McCarthy. Proud Nana of Olivia, Wesley, and Madison. Sister of the late Louis, Nicholas, and Catherine. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral Blessing Service will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery Chapel.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020