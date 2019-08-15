|
|
REILLY MARY C. (TALLERICO)
Age 89, formerly of Mt. Washington, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leo P. Reilly; loving mother of Leo P. (Peggy) Reilly and Mark (Mary Claire) Reilly; cherished grandma of Jennifer, Stephanie, and Nicole; loving great-grandmother of Sophie; beloved sister of Peter (Victoria) Tallerico and the late Sam, Margie, Sarah, Louis, and Joann; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211 where a Blessing Service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019