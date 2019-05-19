SONCINI MARY C. (HIRKO)

Age 97, of Greenfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Born in Czechoslovakia to the late John and Julia Hirko. She was the beloved wife of the late Alford (Al) Soncini; adorning mother of Ronald Soncini (Lynn), Marlene Sindone (Joe) and Vicki Fabrizio (late Donald); loving grandmother to her 6 grandchildren, Jason (Sarah Hansen), Stephen (Deveri), Nicole Señor (Rob), Michael Sindone (Rose), Christine Fabrizio (Eric Thompson) and Catherine Fabrizo; and seven great grandchildren, Sloane Soncini, Emerson (Emmy) Thompson, Payton and Cameron Katz, Lily Señor, and Payton and Amber O'Berry. Sister of the late John (Evelyn) and late Andrew (Trudy) Hirko. She is survived by her sister-in-law Alva Rogerson and brother-in-law Jack Soncini, cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a mass in her memory at St. Rosalia Church in Greenfield on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kane Hospital of Scott Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward P. kanai Funeral Home, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207.