COWELL MARY CATHERINE (LEWIS)
Age 86, of Greensburg, formerly of Plum, was welcomed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on December 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James J. Cowell. Loving mother of Joseph (Sally) Cowell, Dan (Barb) Cowell, Mike Cowell, Tim (Larisa) Cowell, and Karen (Tom) Avis. Cherished grandmother of Joshua, Jacob, Katelyn, Elizabeth, Monika, John and Anya; and great-grandmother of Eva. Also survived by her siblings, Michael (Carol) Lewis, Nancy (Randy) Brune, and Loretta (Ron) Seigley. Preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Anna (McElhinney) Lewis; brother, Thomas Lewis; and sister, Jeanne Lewis. Mary devoted her life to her children and grandchildren, and had a deep religious faith that she proudly passed on to her family. Friends will be received Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Joy Parish. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019