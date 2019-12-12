|
|
KUBA MARY CATHERINE (SUDAZ)
Age 94, of Penn Hills, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Russell James Kuba, Sr.; mother of Gloria (the late Joseph) Robl, Elizabeth (Richard) Nese, Kathleen (Vince) Bouma, and Russell (Patricia) Kuba, Jr.; grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of 17; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church. Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019