Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY KUBA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY CATHERINE (SUDAZ) KUBA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY CATHERINE (SUDAZ) KUBA Obituary
KUBA MARY CATHERINE (SUDAZ)

Age 94, of Penn Hills, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Russell James Kuba, Sr.; mother of Gloria (the late Joseph) Robl, Elizabeth (Richard) Nese, Kathleen (Vince) Bouma, and Russell (Patricia) Kuba, Jr.; grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of 17; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church. Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -