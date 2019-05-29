MULROY MARY CATHERINE (MELLETT)

Age 95, of Swissvale, on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born July 29, 1923, in Braddock, PA, daughter of the late Daniel and Catherine (Gannon) Mellett. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Mulroy; loving mother of John (Lyn) Mulroy of Squirrel Hill, Marianne Mulroy of O'Hara and Kevin (Lynne) Mulroy of West Deer; loving grandmother of Samuel and Nina Mulroy; sister of the late John, Daniel, William, Nora Hanley, and Martin Mellett; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary worked many years for Bell of PA and AT&T as a telephone operator. Mary enjoyed traveling, Irish scone baking and Irish knitting in her retirement years. Special thanks to the staff at Kane Community Living Center-Ross for taking such good care of our mother. Friends received Thursday only 1-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Word of God Roman Catholic Church on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Kane Foundation, 955 Rivermont Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15207. www.niedfuneralhome.com.