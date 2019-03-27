Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SEBIC MARY CATHERINE "CATHY" (WEIR)

Age 74, of Greentree, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born July 15, 1944 in Pittsburgh; daughter of Edward J. and Edith (Swauger) Eger; preceded in death by her husband Mark D. Serbic; sister, Wilma (Sug) Irwin; brothers, Edward and Sebastian (Buzz) Eger; and her son Clifton (Clif) Weir. She is survived by her son John (Carolann) Weir; her stepdaughters, Kristen (Keith) Curran, and Susan (Steven) Large; her four grandsons, Kyle, Gage, Joshua, and Jacob; her five step-granddaughters, Ariane, Emily, Amanda, Carlyn and Samantha; many nieces, nephews, extended family members and close friends. Cathy enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to being a homemaker for many years, she also worked as an administrative assistant for GTE Corporation and ran her own vending machine business. A gathering in celebration of Cathy's life will be held on March 31, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., where a memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. at BEINHAUERS, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America  www.alzfdn.org.  Please add or view tributes at wwww.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
