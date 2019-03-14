ZITNEY MARY CATHERINE (LAPINSKI)

Age 88, of West Mifflin, PA, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Mary was born in Homestead, PA, on September 30, 1930, a daughter of the late Alex and Laura Lapinski. She was a loving wife and mother and proud of her Polish heritage. Mary graduated from Homestead High School in 1948 and worked several years at the Bell Telephone Company in Pittsburgh, PA. Beloved wife of Edward S. Zitney, Mary met her husband of 62 years at the dance hall in Kennywood Park. Mary and Edward spent their married life in West Mifflin, PA, where they were faithful members of Resurrection Church. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph Lapinski, Frances Figura, Nellie Bogda, Sophie Lapinski, and Stanley Modzelewski. In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her children, Dr. Stephen E. Zitney (Ann) of Morgantown, WV, and Raymond J. Zitney (Jane) of Massillon, OH; and grandchildren, David Zitney, Matthew (Sarah) Zitney, Sarah Zitney, Michael Zitney, Nichole Coburn, Allison Keaton, and Matthew Keaton. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS - WASIK - GLENN FUNERAL HOME, 3501 Main St., Munhall, PA, on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Resurrection Church, 1 Majka St., West Mifflin, PA, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary's memory to the at heart.org or the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org.

