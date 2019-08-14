Home

Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Bernard Church
MARY (KISSANE) CROOKS

MARY (KISSANE) CROOKS Obituary
CROOKS MARY (KISSANE)

Age 75, of Mt. Lebanon, on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Henry R. Crooks; daughter of the late John Gerald and Helen Louise (Larkin) Kissane; sister of the late Susan Horvath. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Thursday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Bernard Church, Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Bernard Angel Fund, 311 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15216.


www.laughlinfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
