Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY BECKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY D. BECKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY D. BECKER Obituary
BECKER MARY D.

Age 93, of Mars, formerly of Pittsburgh, peacefully embarked on her next adventure on July 26, 2019. Mary is survived by two daughters, Nancy Jane (William) Grega, Barbara Ann Verano; grandchildren, Anthony (Lisa) Verano, Melinda (Tom) Couper, Shawna (Marc) Verano, Amy Adelman; great-grandchildren, Ella Couper, Landon Verano, Brandon Verano, and Julianna Adelman; great-great-grandchild, Thompson Verano; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Nicholas Fabio; mother, Catherine Fabio; spouse, Robert F. Becker; and nine siblings. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Blessing Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Inc., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now