BECKER MARY D.
Age 93, of Mars, formerly of Pittsburgh, peacefully embarked on her next adventure on July 26, 2019. Mary is survived by two daughters, Nancy Jane (William) Grega, Barbara Ann Verano; grandchildren, Anthony (Lisa) Verano, Melinda (Tom) Couper, Shawna (Marc) Verano, Amy Adelman; great-grandchildren, Ella Couper, Landon Verano, Brandon Verano, and Julianna Adelman; great-great-grandchild, Thompson Verano; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Nicholas Fabio; mother, Catherine Fabio; spouse, Robert F. Becker; and nine siblings. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Blessing Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Inc., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019