King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
MARY D. (VULJANIC) KUZIO

Age 95, of Hampton Township, was called home to her Savior, Jesus, on June 7, 2019. Born August 12, 1923 in Pittsburgh, Mary was a 1946 graduate of St. John's School of Nursing and worked in many phases of nursing until she retired at age 68. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed by the many whose lives she touched and live forever in the hearts of those who loved her. She is survived by her daughter, Carol J. Dougherty; and her husband, Jack; granddaughter, Sandra Kuzio; her brother, Frank Vuljanic; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Kuzio; son, Joseph W.; sister, Caroline Kornick; and brothers, Peter and Joseph Vuljanic. Private arrangements have been entrusted to KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC. Please visit www.kingfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 17, 2019
