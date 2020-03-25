|
|
SCHWER MARY D. (FARREN)
Of Morningside on Sunday, March 22, 2020, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Schwer; mother of Robert Schwer (Antoinette), Daniel Schwer (Beth Severyn), Thomas Schwer (Lisa), and James Schwer (Christine); grandmother of Paul Schwer, (Jessie), Brad Schwer (Michelle), David Schwer (Andrea Wetzel), Jordan Schwer, Ashley Giblin, Kayla Sturgis (Chris), Daniel Schwer, Thomas Schwer (Kimberly), Michael Schwer, (Tania), Mathew Schwer, Ryan Schwer, Tyler Schwer, and Emma Schwer; great-grandmother of Hobbes Schwer, Alex Schwer, Leila Schwer, Vayda Giblin, Kalissa Giblin, Gregg Giblin, and Michael Schwer; also survived by Nancy Conway, a special niece who was like a daughter to Mary. Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Geraldine Weisman (survived by William) and brothers, John Shea (Dolores), William Shea (Ruth) and Clarence Shea (Grayce). Mary was a member of Saint Raphael Catholic Church. Regrettably, all services are private due to health restrictions currently in place. The family would like to thank the staff at Arden Courts North Hills, for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Mary's name to Arden Courts, 1125 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh PA 15237. Condolences would be appreciated at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020