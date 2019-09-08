|
SHIELDS MARY D. (DOUGHERTY)
On September 5, 2019, age 83, of Lincoln Place. Mary was born in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late John R. and Catherine (Weber) Dougherty; beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Shields, Jr.; cherished mother of Maureen S. (Rich) White, Thomas F. III (Brenda), retired Col. John R. (Jill) and Donald C. (Kathy); special grandmother of Mackenzie (Andy) Hodak, Thomas IV, Clare, Cavan, Kelsey, Maura, Travis and Macey; also many nieces and nephews; Family and friends received on Monday from 2 – 8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 15120 (412-461-6394). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Angels Church, Hays. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019