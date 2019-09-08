Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Angels Church
Hays, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY SHIELDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY D. (DOUGHERTY) SHIELDS


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY D. (DOUGHERTY) SHIELDS Obituary
SHIELDS MARY D. (DOUGHERTY)

On September 5, 2019, age 83, of Lincoln Place. Mary was born in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late John R. and Catherine (Weber) Dougherty; beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Shields, Jr.; cherished mother of Maureen S. (Rich) White, Thomas F. III (Brenda), retired Col. John R. (Jill) and Donald C. (Kathy); special grandmother of Mackenzie (Andy) Hodak, Thomas IV, Clare, Cavan, Kelsey, Maura, Travis and Macey; also many nieces and nephews; Family and friends received on Monday from 2 – 8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 15120 (412-461-6394). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Angels Church, Hays.  Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now