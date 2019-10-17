|
HALE MARY DELLE DOUGLASS
Age 91. Born January 12, 1928, in the Squirrel Hill - Pittsburgh home of her parents, Rev. Willard M. and Agnes Stoughton Douglass. As one of three children of a Methodist minister, she moved in and near Pittsburgh through her youth, including Uniontown, New Brighton, Mt. Washington, and McKeesport. She loved Pittsburgh her whole life. Her father drove a Moon-brand car in the 1930s, and it was a source of pride that she learned to drive on the hills of Pittsburgh using a stick shift. She attended Mt. Union College in Alliance, Ohio from 1945 to 1949, where she was very active in organizations including being a founding member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She spent summers working at Jumonville camp near Uniontown. After college, Miss Douglass returned to McKeesport where her parents were living, and she worked as a 7th and 8th grade English teacher, and also as a reporter for the McKeesport Daily News. She married James Graham Hale of Shaker Heights, Ohio in 1954, her father officiating at the Coursin Street Methodist Church. The couple moved to Upper Arlington, Ohio, Upper Montclair, New Jersey, and then Poland, Ohio. Her last four years were spent happily in Granville, Ohio. As she was born at home, Mary Delle Douglass Hale died at home, on September 24, 2019, in Granville, surrounded by love. She leaves her sister, Jane Elizabeth Douglass Staley of Hagerstown, Maryland; her brother, Samuel Lester Douglass of Upper St. Clair; daughter, Katherine Hall of Poland; son, James of Granville; and son, Douglass (Catey) of Indianapolis. She leaves six grandchildren and three great-granddaughters, all very much loved.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019