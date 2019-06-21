ROCCO MARY DIANE (CHUBA)

Passed away on June 3, at age 57, in Hollywood, FL after a long illness. She was born in Pittsburgh, October 15, 1961 to the late Francis J. and Erma J. Chuba (Aubele). Mary was a lifelong resident of West Mifflin graduating from West Mifflin North High School. She was an avid sports fan, and especially loved cheering for the Steelers. She worked in the accounting field for several firms in the Pittsburgh area. She relocated to Florida to live near her daughter and grandchildren. Mary will be missed by a large extended family and many friends. She is survived by three children, Angela Simeon, Adam Rocco, and Alana Rocco, and two grandchildren, Frederic and Francesca Dolne. Also survived by brothers, Frank (Dee) Chuba, Greg (Kathy) Chuba; sisters, Kathleen (Clark) Murdock, Theresa (Denny) Ratti, and Annette (Joe) Nowak; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private Celebration of Life memorial service for family and friends will be held on Sunday, June 23 at the Grandview Golf Club, 1000 Club House Drive, North Braddock beginning at 11:00 a.m.