MARY CIUZYCKI
SISTER MARY DOMINIC (IRENE) CIUZYCKI

SISTER MARY DOMINIC (IRENE) CIUZYCKI Obituary
CIUZYCKI SISTER MARY DOMINIC (IRENE)

A member of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for 74 years, died March 22, 2019, at age 90. A native of Detroit, MI, she taught and was principal in elementary schools in Alabama, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. For six years she worked in the congregational archives in Rome. Assistant administrator in a home for the aged in Hollidaysburg, PA, she also served for many years as a receptionist at the provincial center and Holy Family Manor in Pittsburgh. She is survived by sister, Rose Pinazza of Farmington Hills, Michigan. Viewing will take place at Holy Family Manor, 301 Nazareth Way, Ross Township, on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until the Wake service at 6:30 p.m. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at Holy Family Manor chapel on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, 310 N. River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
