MARY E. (LANZ) BAUMGART

Age 88, on Friday, February 22, 2019, of Mt. Oliver. Beloved wife of the late Paul J., Sr.; beloved mother of Paul J., Jr. (the late Cindy), Carl (Sue), and Dave (the late Val); beloved grandmother of five, and great-grandmother of two; beloved sister Dorothy Stoehr, and James (Lois) Lanz, and the late Robert "Bud" Lanz. The family would like to sincerely thank staff at the Baldwin Health Center and Atria Senior Living for their attentive and comforting care. Friends received TUESDAY and WEDNESDAY, 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 at TIMOTHY K. SLATER FUNERAL SERVICES, INC., (412-381-3337) 425 Brownsville Rd., Mt. Oliver, 15210. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday. Notice of time and place forthcoming. Condolences at:


www.timothykslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019
