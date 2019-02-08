|
BEAN-ALLEN MARY E.
Age 83, quietly on January 29, 2019. Daughter of the late Herbert and Hattie Bean; mother of Trina Miles; sister of Eleanor Knight; beloved niece of Eugenia Knight; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives. Family will receive guests Saturday, February 9, 2019, 9-11 a.m., followed by services at 11 a.m., at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St., at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Interment Allegheny Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019