White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
Age 83, quietly on January 29, 2019. Daughter of the late Herbert and Hattie Bean; mother of Trina Miles; sister of Eleanor Knight; beloved niece of Eugenia Knight; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives. Family will receive guests Saturday, February 9, 2019, 9-11 a.m., followed by services at 11 a.m., at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St., at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Interment Allegheny Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019
