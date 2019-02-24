BEST MARY E. (DIECKMANN)

Age 69, of Mt. Oliver, on Feb. 20, 2019. Passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family. She is remembered as a loving and vibrant woman by her husband, Daniel Wayne Best; her children, Amy (Mike) Watt, Elizabeth (Michael) Spano, and Danielle (Fiancee Dan) Best; granddaughter, Haley Althea Spano; siblings Pat Amodeo, Mimi (Ken) Bauernfiend, Bill (Margaret) Dieckmann; Barb (Ray) Mannella; sister-in-law Deana (Gerard) Wuenschel; brother-in-law Joseph Robert Best; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents William "Bumps" Dieckmann and Ruth Scheirer Dieckmann, her sister Judith Brewer, brother-in-law Alvin Best, sister-in-law Althea Best. Mary enjoyed life to the fullest. She found employment at Bell Telephone, right after High School, and married her husband of 49 years in October 1969. Throughout her 44 year career with Bell Telephone (Verizon), she held many different positions; an Operator and Switching Equipment Technician just to name a few. She volunteered at Phillip Murray Elementary School helping the teachers and students any way she could. Mary was very creative, making Halloween costumes for her three daughters. Her costumes won first place for more than five years. She also came in 2nd place a few times. Mary loved to play Bingo, anywhere there was one, and with whomever wanted to go. Mary was an American Legion Auxiliary Post 694 member for many years. Six years ago, she transferred her membership to the American Legion Auxiliary Post 935 in Baldwin. During this time Mary was elected and served as Vice-President of the Auxiliary until she was unable to complete her duties due to her illness. Mary cheered for the Pittsburgh Steelers even when she shouldn't have. With her infectious smile and heartwarming personality, she made friends with everyone who come in contact with her. She was most proud of her three daughters and granddaughter. Friends received SUN. and MON. 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. at TIMOTHY K. SLATER FUNERAL SERVICES, INC., (412-381-3337), 425 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver. Mass of Christian Burial TUE. in St. Basil Church, Holy Apostles Parish, 11:30 a.m. Interment following at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies 1:30 p.m. Condolences at:

