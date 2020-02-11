Home

Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
MARY E. DEPP


1930 - 2020
MARY E. DEPP Obituary
DEPP MARY E.

On Sunday, February 9, 2020, Mary E., age 89, of Cloverleaf Estates, formerly of Ingram. Beloved wife of the late Robert N. Depp. Loving mother of Raymond (Debra) Depp and Sherrett "Dolly" Ackerman; dear grandmother of five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; sister of William A. Kohl. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 where funeral service will be on Thursday at 11 a.m. Mary, along with her late husband Robert, was a pioneering volunteer with the Ingram Ambulance Service. If desired memorials may be made to Ingram Community Emergency Service, Inc., 40 W. Prospect Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020
