DOWNEY MARY E. (WALLACE)

Mary E. Wallace Downey, formerly of Fox Chapel and Regent Square, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 with her children by her side. Devoted wife of the late Edmond J.Downey and dedicated mother of Brian and his wife Linda McKay of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Kevin and his wife Michele Jolin of Washington DC, and Kathleen of Pittsburgh; she was the loving grandmother of Brendan, Natali, Clare, Liam, and Adam. Mary worked at Hepatica in Regent Square for many years; she is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law Margaret and John Coyne, her sister-in-law Marilyn Wallace; and nieces and nephews John and Susan Coyne, Gerald and Judy Coyne, Christine and James Saitta, Victor Wallace Jr., and Jennifer Wallace; she was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and Patrick Wallace Sr.; her brother, Victor and sister-in-law Rosann Wallace, and her brother Patrick Wallace Jr. Friends and family will be received at MCCABE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Thursday, 6-8 p.m. and Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where Funeral will commence on Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Scholastica Church, Aspinwall at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to the Edmond and Mary Downey Scholarship Fund at Central Catholic High School. To contribute, please send a check payable to Central Catholic High School with Edmond and Mary Downey Scholarship Fund on the memo line to Central Catholic High School, 4720 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.