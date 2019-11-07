|
ENGLERT MARY E.
On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Mary E. Englert, of South Park, passed away peacefully at the extraordinary age of 100. Beloved wife of the late John A. Englert; mother of Kenneth (Carolyn) Englert, David (Mary) Englert and the late Keith Englert; mother-in-law of Mary Pat Englert; grandmother of Jennifer, Beki, Tom, Kim, Mike, and Julia; great-grandmother of 8; preceded in death by her sisters and brothers; survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Friday 3-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600. Funeral prayer Saturday 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joan of Arc Church at 10 a.m. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019