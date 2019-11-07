Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
412-655-4600
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Mary E. Englert, of South Park, passed away peacefully at the extraordinary age of 100. Beloved wife of the late John A. Englert; mother of Kenneth (Carolyn) Englert, David (Mary) Englert and the late Keith Englert; mother-in-law of Mary Pat Englert; grandmother of Jennifer, Beki, Tom, Kim, Mike, and Julia; great-grandmother of 8; preceded in death by her sisters and brothers; survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Friday 3-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600. Funeral prayer Saturday 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joan of Arc Church at 10 a.m. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
