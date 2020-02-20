Home

MARY E. (WILHELM) FALLON

MARY E. (WILHELM) FALLON Obituary
FALLON MARY E. (WILHELM)

Age 101, of Brackenridge on Monday, February 17, 2020. Beloved mother of Patricia (Patti) DeWitt, Raymond J. (Donna) Fallon and Robert Fallon; grandmother of Katie (Rob) Mann, Craig (Nikole) DeWitt, Lisa Ann and Kerry Anne Fallon; five great-grandchildren and beloved brother of Herbert (Sis) Wilhelm; also survived by several nieces and nephews A blessing service will be held  in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME, INC., Natrona Heights on Thursday at 11:00 a.m.  To send an online condolence please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
