FALLON MARY E. (WILHELM)
Age 101, of Brackenridge on Monday, February 17, 2020. Beloved mother of Patricia (Patti) DeWitt, Raymond J. (Donna) Fallon and Robert Fallon; grandmother of Katie (Rob) Mann, Craig (Nikole) DeWitt, Lisa Ann and Kerry Anne Fallon; five great-grandchildren and beloved brother of Herbert (Sis) Wilhelm; also survived by several nieces and nephews A blessing service will be held in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME, INC., Natrona Heights on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. To send an online condolence please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020