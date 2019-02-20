Home

Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-264-1390
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
MARY E. GAYLIARDI


GAYLIARDI MARY E.

Peacefully went to her heavenly home on February 17, 2019. Born January 20, 1921, in Jermyn, PA. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Sophie (Pienczkowska) Zeshonski. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Thomas J. Gayliardi, Sr. who died in June 1998. Mary was a prep cook at Gladieux retiring in 1986. She was the last of 11 siblings to pass away. She has three children: daughter, Mary Ann and John Hennen of Bedford, Texas; daughter, Carolyn (deceased-Jan. 8, 2017,) and Jacob Bartos of Los Alamos, NM; son, Thomas J. and Marie Gayliardi, Jr. of Coraopolis; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; and many other nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday 6-8 p.m. at COPELAND CORAOPOLIS FUNERAL HOME, 867 Fifth Ave. where prayers will be recited Friday at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church 9:30 a.m. with entombment at Resurrection Cemetery in St. Anthony Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics, PO Box 608, Downers Grove, IL 60515. Email [email protected]

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
